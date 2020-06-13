110 Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI

Living in Hales Corners

Green Space Ahead of Its Time

Those relocating to Hales Corners will enjoy a great amount of green space on the southeast side of town. The Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, Whitnall Park Golf Course, Wehr Nature Center, and the Trimborn Farm estate are all a part of a recreational and scenic paradise that together comprise one of the jewels of the Milwaukee County Park System. It's pretty green around Whitnall Park in the summer, but the myriad colors of autumn are dazzling. And, every May the flowering crabs, magnolias, and forsythia light up the gardens.

The first five formal gardens at the botanical gardens were built eight decades ago. Those seriously afflicted with a green thumb will see recent "All-America Selections" of the latest roses in special test gardens. There's a large rock wall that's a favorite backdrop for wedding photos. There's also a "bogwalk," and no, you aren't required to don hip boots and slog among the cattails. Rather, there's a boardwalk running high and dry just above it all.

Swim or Skate

You'll find an outdoor swimming pool at Hales Corners County Park, on the west side of the community. The community pool includes diving boards and a wading pool. The Alyson Dudek International Skate Center opened in 2013. It honors Dudek, a Hales Corners resident that won a bronze medal in short track speed skating at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. She also competed in Sochi in 2014.

Out of Gas

Sherper's Camping Store on S. 108th Street is pretty unique. Army surplus items are included in the inventory. It's a little sobering to try on a WWII-era surplus gas mask that may occasionally be in stock. Fortunately, a lot of brand-new ones were left over. South of town, the dirt oval of the Hales Corners Speedway ran out of gas in 2004; progress in suburbia, one might say. The roaring engines of yesteryear are now silent, and this is good news for those looking at town homes and condos in the far southern part of town.

Walk the Plank

There's a fair chance that any apartment rental you consider in Hales Corners will be better appointed than the old Stahl-Conrad Homestead at 9724 W. Forest Home Avenue. However, the price was right back then. All one had to do was live on a piece of land, farm it and it was yours. Well, it is true that the work week may have been a hundred hours or so back then. The 1870s farmhouse was located along the old Janesville Plank Road. Today, asphalt has replaced the wooden planks that once made up this important route out of town. Back then, without the planks, those wagon wheels and heavy rain did not get along well at all. Today, rent in Hales Corners and you'll find that every single road is paved. Now that's progress.