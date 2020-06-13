Apartment List
WI
/
hales corners
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,063
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Village Garden
10701 West Grange Avenue, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village Garden in Hales Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hales Corners
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Hales Corners
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$788
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$971
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$881
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
950 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McGeoch Meadows
1 Unit Available
2268 S 57th St
2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
792 sqft
2268 S 57th St Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View Agust 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3955 S Town Road
3955 South Town Road, New Berlin, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3955 S Town Road Available 07/01/20 Rare Find! 4-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home! - Hard to find 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home on a quiet dead-end street in New Berlin.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
6313 W Lincoln Ave
6313 West Lincoln Avenue, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
600 sqft
Come check out this cozy affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit, located in an excellent area. The property is located near many amenities, such as restaurants, schools, shopping, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1661 S 115th Ct
1661 S 115th Ct, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Our beautiful two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments feature stoves and refrigerators, off-street parking, laundry in the basement, and your own private storage area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Morgan Heights
1 Unit Available
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
Results within 10 miles of Hales Corners
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.

Median Rent in Hales Corners

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hales Corners is $902, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,118.
Studio
$742
1 Bed
$902
2 Beds
$1,118
3+ Beds
$1,409
City GuideHales Corners
Whitnall Park in Hales Corners is named after Charles B. Whitnall, the secretary of the Milwaukee County Parks Commission from 1907-1941. He had the vision to create this 600-plus-acre greenway in 1929. He passed away in 1949, and his ashes were scattered across the park. Watch your step.

The village of Hales Corners is situated in the southwestern corner of Milwaukee County. According to the 2010 United States Census, the population of Hales Corners is 7,692. Hales Corners covers an area of 3.2-square miles. Most suburban public high schools bear the name of the community in which they are located. However, here it's Whitnall High School, named after Charles B. Whitnall, of course.

Moving to Hales Corners

Moving to Hales Corners is simplified by the fact that Interstates 43 and 894 run just to the north of the community. Residents can easily access the freeway by heading north on South 108th Street, which is commonly called "Highway 100." Head to the east on I-894, and you can be at Mitchell International Airport in less than 15 minutes. Head north on I-894 and then east on I-94 to take in a Brewers baseball game at Miller Park, or to efficiently reach your downtown destination.

Searching for a Place

If you have the flexibility, look for a rental apt in the spring, summer, or fall, when it will be a little easier to do than in the winter. Relatively more leases start and end in the less snowy months. Rental housing is fairly plentiful in Hales Corners, so starting your search two or three weeks ahead of time will often work out just fine. Allow four to six weeks in the winter, however. When you find a place that you like, it can certainly help to have a recent credit report, pay stub, and rental history along. Some landlords in this area will charge a minor application fee.

Neighborhoods in Hales Corners

Renting is relatively popular in Hales Corners. In fact, more than one-third of the residences in the community are renter-occupied. Many of the rental apts, townhouses, and condos are in established buildings built in recent decades.

Highway 100 Corridor: Apartments are often found on either side of the main thoroughfare through Hales Corners, Highway 100. Everything from studio units to 3 bedroom apartments for rent will be common in this corridor.

West: Side-by-side duplexes with attached garages may be found on the west side of town. Since this section of the community was developed later than the east side, some newer apartment complexes will be found here. One such complex, Parkside Apartments, offers heated underground parking and balconies with views of Hales Corners Park.

South: Does the idea of a fireplace sound appealing? There are apartments on the south side of town that include fireplaces. Even a 1 bedroom apartment for rent will sometimes have a fireplace at the Plum Tree Apartments. Also, some of the 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on the south side of town will be set in the rather tranquil environment near Whitnall Park. There are some developments on this side of town that even offer furnished apartments.

Living in Hales Corners

Green Space Ahead of Its Time

Those relocating to Hales Corners will enjoy a great amount of green space on the southeast side of town. The Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, Whitnall Park Golf Course, Wehr Nature Center, and the Trimborn Farm estate are all a part of a recreational and scenic paradise that together comprise one of the jewels of the Milwaukee County Park System. It's pretty green around Whitnall Park in the summer, but the myriad colors of autumn are dazzling. And, every May the flowering crabs, magnolias, and forsythia light up the gardens.

The first five formal gardens at the botanical gardens were built eight decades ago. Those seriously afflicted with a green thumb will see recent "All-America Selections" of the latest roses in special test gardens. There's a large rock wall that's a favorite backdrop for wedding photos. There's also a "bogwalk," and no, you aren't required to don hip boots and slog among the cattails. Rather, there's a boardwalk running high and dry just above it all.

Swim or Skate

You'll find an outdoor swimming pool at Hales Corners County Park, on the west side of the community. The community pool includes diving boards and a wading pool. The Alyson Dudek International Skate Center opened in 2013. It honors Dudek, a Hales Corners resident that won a bronze medal in short track speed skating at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. She also competed in Sochi in 2014.

Out of Gas

Sherper's Camping Store on S. 108th Street is pretty unique. Army surplus items are included in the inventory. It's a little sobering to try on a WWII-era surplus gas mask that may occasionally be in stock. Fortunately, a lot of brand-new ones were left over. South of town, the dirt oval of the Hales Corners Speedway ran out of gas in 2004; progress in suburbia, one might say. The roaring engines of yesteryear are now silent, and this is good news for those looking at town homes and condos in the far southern part of town.

Walk the Plank

There's a fair chance that any apartment rental you consider in Hales Corners will be better appointed than the old Stahl-Conrad Homestead at 9724 W. Forest Home Avenue. However, the price was right back then. All one had to do was live on a piece of land, farm it and it was yours. Well, it is true that the work week may have been a hundred hours or so back then. The 1870s farmhouse was located along the old Janesville Plank Road. Today, asphalt has replaced the wooden planks that once made up this important route out of town. Back then, without the planks, those wagon wheels and heavy rain did not get along well at all. Today, rent in Hales Corners and you'll find that every single road is paved. Now that's progress.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hales Corners?
In Hales Corners, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $902 for a 1-bedroom, $1,118 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,409 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hales Corners, check out our monthly Hales Corners Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hales Corners?
Some of the colleges located in the Hales Corners area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hales Corners?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hales Corners from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.

