110 Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI

Moving to Hales Corners

Moving to Hales Corners is simplified by the fact that Interstates 43 and 894 run just to the north of the community. Residents can easily access the freeway by heading north on South 108th Street, which is commonly called "Highway 100." Head to the east on I-894, and you can be at Mitchell International Airport in less than 15 minutes. Head north on I-894 and then east on I-94 to take in a Brewers baseball game at Miller Park, or to efficiently reach your downtown destination.

Searching for a Place

If you have the flexibility, look for a rental apt in the spring, summer, or fall, when it will be a little easier to do than in the winter. Relatively more leases start and end in the less snowy months. Rental housing is fairly plentiful in Hales Corners, so starting your search two or three weeks ahead of time will often work out just fine. Allow four to six weeks in the winter, however. When you find a place that you like, it can certainly help to have a recent credit report, pay stub, and rental history along. Some landlords in this area will charge a minor application fee.