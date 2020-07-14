2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Murray Hill
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 2585-103 · Avail. Aug 31
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft
Unit 2585-108 · Avail. Jul 31
$825
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft
Unit 2595-106 · Avail. now
$835
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2595-307 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,075
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft
Unit 2585-301 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,155
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birch Tree Court.
Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
lobby
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard. Quiet eastside location within walking distance of UWM and the lakefront.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $300 standard, $100 cat
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat
Cats
deposit: $100
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Birch Tree Court have any available units?
Birch Tree Court has 9 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Birch Tree Court have?
Some of Birch Tree Court's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birch Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
Birch Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birch Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Birch Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does Birch Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, Birch Tree Court offers parking.
Does Birch Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birch Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birch Tree Court have a pool?
No, Birch Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does Birch Tree Court have accessible units?
Yes, Birch Tree Court has accessible units.
Does Birch Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Birch Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.