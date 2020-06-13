Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Welcome to The Brittany House located at 2260 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1321 N Franklin
1321 North Franklin Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Welcome to 1321 N.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
918-24 E Knapp St.
918 East Knapp Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$760
Welcome to 918 924 E.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Juneau Town
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,160
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
9 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
10 Units Available
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$795
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
750 sqft
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Haymarket
3 Units Available
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$836
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
720 sqft
Wow! New and beautiful. Prepare to be excited about your next place to live. Much to choose from.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Riverwest
5 Units Available
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Historic Mitchell Street
8 Units Available
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
Brewer's Hill
3 Units Available
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,360
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2821 E Belleview
2821 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Welcome to 2821 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
City Guide for Milwaukee, WI

"Beer built this city, but there is so much more to Milwaukee." (-Jewel, "The Milwaukee Song").

Milwaukee’s one of those incredible cities that everyone who doesn’t live here forgets about. Chalk that intentional amnesia up to the faded glory days of major brewers Schlitz and Miller. Insiders know there’s still a heck of a lot of folks here. Grew up in the northern suburbs but want a change of pace? Move to East Town. Accepted to Marquette’s Ph.D. program in Chemical Engineering but don’t really feel like living in studentville? Try Avenues West. There’s a place for everybody in Cream City; but you still have to look for it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Milwaukee, WI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milwaukee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

