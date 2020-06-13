110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,160
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Lower East Side
20 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1293 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Northpoint
25 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge Lakes
15 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1486 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1713 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1310 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2821 E Belleview
2821 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Welcome to 2821 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Welcome to 2611 N. Stowell Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Welcome to 2526 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated November 26 at 04:07pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
The Standard
2340 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1374 sqft
Community has a fitness center, large rooftop deck, underground parking and 24-hour controlled access. Units have in-unit washer/dryer and high end fixtures. Located close to groceries, nightlife and dining.

Welcome to the June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $732 for a one-bedroom apartment and $907 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.0%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $907 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Milwaukee.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

