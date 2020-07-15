/
MCW
11 Apartments For Rent Near Medical College of Wisconsin
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,162
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
18 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,187
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
1 Unit Available
7004 W Wisconsin Ave
7004 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Available 08/16/20 2nd Floor Flat - Property Id: 306514 Located in a very nice Wauwatosa neighborhood, 17 blocks from the Medical College, Froedtert and Children's Hospital Walking distance to downtown Wauwatosa $1295 per month plus
1 Unit Available
1331 Martha Washington Dr.
1331 Martha Washington Drive, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
This 2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Duplex is ideally located in a cozy neighborhood of Wauwatosa. With nearly 1200 sq ft of living space the unit offers a spacious Living Room with adjoining Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
2944 N 76th Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be
1 Unit Available
Uptown
2454 N 58th St
2454 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1175 sqft
2454 N 58th St Available 08/08/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous 3Bd 2Bth Single Family Home Near Wauwatosa! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2773 N 69th St
2773 North 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Duplex just Outside of Tosa - Property Id: 81383 Great Property right in the heart of the desirable Enderis Park Neighborhood. Get all the quiet comforts of suburban living while still having an MKE address.
