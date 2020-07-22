/
riverwest
104 Apartments for rent in Riverwest, Milwaukee, WI
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Classic art deco building across from Kern park. Large units with hardwood floors, old world charm with lots of closets, windows and charactor. Some units with sun rooms, dining rooms or eat in kitchens. Parking, garages.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
710 sqft
Modern, quiet apartments in a three story building across from Kern Park. Heated underground parking, air conditioning, and a large laundry room. Stone foyer with elevator. Close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. On bus line. Security cameras.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
925 E Center Street
925 East Center Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1128 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED Single Family Home is Waiting For Your To Move In! - APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed - Showings will be
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2526 N. Pierce St.
2526 North Pierce Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
2526 N. Pierce St. Available 09/01/20 2526 N. Pierce St. Whole House!...Available September 1st - Available September 1st Whole house w/ living room, dining room, large kitchen, a bedroom & bathroom on the 1st floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3059 North Weil Street
3059 North Weil Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
684 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Riverwest.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2375 N Booth St
2375 North Booth Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
Riverwest Upper Flat available for August 1st. Living Room with Bay Window and Additional Office Space; Dining Room with Built-ins; Large Kitchen with Gas Stove and Pantry; Bathroom with Ceramic Tile. Shared Laundry with Lower Unit.
Results within 1 mile of Riverwest
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Juneau
903 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$795
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
460 sqft
Classic apartments with hardwood floors on the corner of Juneau and Marshall. Close to downtown and the lakefront. Short walk to where you want to be. (Within walking distance of the post office, grocery store, restaurants, shops, and much more.)
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
15 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
29 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,035
2351 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
34 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,170
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
17 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,820
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Last updated July 22 at 11:17 AM
3 Units Available
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
37 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
