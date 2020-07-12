/
walker s point
188 Apartments for rent in Walker's Point, Milwaukee, WI
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point ***Limited Time Offer Rent Special*** $50.
1017 S 2nd
1017 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
Where old world charm meets modern convenience, this open concept unit offers high ceilings, exposed cream city brick, hardwood flooring throughout; custom kitchen complete with gas stove, granite counters and cherry wood cabinets; custom Closet
928 South 2nd Street
928 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Available July 1st. Unique 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row house style lower unit in Walker's Point! Updated kitchen! Unit is 2 floors. First floor features Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, and Living room.
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
321 North Broadway
321 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2472 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in heart of the Historic Third Ward that features Art Galleries, Shopping, Restaurants and other Venues.
326 North Water St.
326 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
2400 sqft
Experience a New York style loft in Milwaukee! Available NOW! 2,700 sq. ft. of an open layout that's commercially and residentially zoned.
1001 North Old World Third
1001 North Old World Third Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous and enormous condo encompasses the entire 2nd floor of the historic John Hinkel building. Recently updated with top of the line fixtures and appliances throughout.
325 N Broadway, Unit 305
325 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1150 sqft
Available August 1st. This gorgeous loft in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward features hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and luxury cabinetry.
226 North Water Street - 403
226 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$4,210
2142 sqft
Luxurious Thirdward 2 Bedroom/ 2.
311 E Erie St
311 East Erie Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2198 sqft
Fully furnished short term lease opportunity at the stunning Marine Terminal Lofts! From November 1st to May 31st, 2021, enjoy magnificent city skyline and river views from oversized windows and a private balcony.
234 N Broadway
234 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
978 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath 4th Floor unit located in The Broadway Condominiums in the fabulous Third Ward! The unit boasts HWFs, Breakfast Bar w/Granite Counter-tops, & spacious Living Room.
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
