Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2507 N. 38th Street - 1

2507 North 38th Street · (414) 982-7086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2507 North 38th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210
Sherman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
nterior Features
Bedroom Information
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10
Master Bedroom Level: Main
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 2 Level: Main
Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3 Level: Upper
Bathroom Information
Bath Description(s): Full Bath on Main Level
# of Baths (Full): 1
Interior Features
Cable/Satellite Available
Room Information
Full
Living Room Dimensions: 10 x 10
Living Room Level: Main
Kitchen Level: Main
Kitchen Dimensions: 10 x 10
Exterior Features
Building Information
Building Type: 1 Story
Roofing: Composition/Fiberglass
Estimated Sq. Ft. Range: 1251-1500
Exterior
Exterior: Partial-Aluminum, Vinyl (Partial)
School / Neighborhood
Neighborhood Information
Municipality: MILWAUKEE
Municipality Type: City
School Information
School District: Milwaukee
Utilities, Taxes / Assessments
Utility Information
Municipal Sewer, Municipal Water
Heating/Cooling: Forced Air
Natural Gas
Tax Information
Total Taxes: $1,105.36
Tax Year: 2011
Property / Lot Details
Property Information
Single-Family
Land Information
Acreage: Less than 1/4, < 1/2
Lot Information
Zoning: RT3
Single Family residence
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 have any available units?
2507 N. 38th Street - 1 has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2507 N. 38th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 N. 38th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2507 N. 38th Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

