Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym playground media room cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home. With all our great amenities including a music studio, art studio, workshop, theater, fitness center and community room, you will be the envy of all your friends and co-workers. This is a perfect place for the creative class to become part of history as you enjoy our unique floor plans, abundant storage space and chic urban features. We have market rate apartments as well as several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.