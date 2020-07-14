All apartments in Milwaukee
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments

901 W Winnebago St · (414) 577-5091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI 53205
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
playground
media room
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home. With all our great amenities including a music studio, art studio, workshop, theater, fitness center and community room, you will be the envy of all your friends and co-workers. This is a perfect place for the creative class to become part of history as you enjoy our unique floor plans, abundant storage space and chic urban features. We have market rate apartments as well as several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30 per cat
Parking Details: Heated Parking Garage: $120. Garage lot, assigned: $120/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $30

Does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments have any available units?
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments have?
Some of Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments offers parking.
Does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments have a pool?
No, Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments has accessible units.
Does Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments has units with dishwashers.
