Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
2119 N. 47th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2119 N. 47th St

2119 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2119 North 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Washington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with detached garage - 6 bedroom
Large living room
Hardwood floors
2 bathrooms
Large eat in kitchen
Large dining room
Stove hook up (gas)
Full basement
Washer dryer hook up (gas)
Fenced yard
2 car detached garage
Full rear balcony

*NO PETS ALLOWED!

Please call our office to schedule a showing.
www.citywiderentalsmke.com

Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm
Saturday: 10am - 2pm

Citywide Rentals & Property Management LLC
8432 W Lisbon Ave
Phone: (414)269-6446
Milwaukee, WI 53222
www.citywiderentalsmke.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 N. 47th St have any available units?
2119 N. 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 N. 47th St have?
Some of 2119 N. 47th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 N. 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
2119 N. 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 N. 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 2119 N. 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2119 N. 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 2119 N. 47th St offers parking.
Does 2119 N. 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 N. 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 N. 47th St have a pool?
No, 2119 N. 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 2119 N. 47th St have accessible units?
No, 2119 N. 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 N. 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 N. 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
