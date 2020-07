Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest suite internet access internet cafe online portal smoke-free community volleyball court

In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive 6 Weeks Free! Limited time offer. On Select Floorplans. Exclusions apply.Come home to a community that embraces your lifestyle with luxury apartment living in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. At The Buckler Apartments, set your expectations high and lavish in the rich amenities and convenience of a prime location with high-quality comforts. This is Milwaukee, the way it was always meant to be.