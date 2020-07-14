All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like Overlook Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Overlook Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Overlook Park

2201 NE 112th Ave · (360) 228-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Landover - Sharmel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
Landover - Sharmel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F051 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H066 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
online portal
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.Our apartments are thoughtfully designed and built with open floor plans, efficient use of space and condominium-quality finishes such as built-in shelving and orderly closet systems. Most plans include extra storage spaces, large patios or decks, and the advantage of in-home washers and dryers. All kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and designer cabinets. Nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces (per plan), plus enclosed garages, cable TV and high-speed Internet access, are also available for your convenience. Overlook Park is in thriving east Vancouver, Washington. Its central location is minutes from numerous schools, parks, health clubs, restaurants, major shopping centers and Portland International Airport. Easy access to I-205 and I-5 makes this community ideal for commuters. Find your new home at Overlook Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Processing fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carport, garage: $110-140/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook Park have any available units?
Overlook Park has 2 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook Park have?
Some of Overlook Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook Park currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook Park is pet friendly.
Does Overlook Park offer parking?
Yes, Overlook Park offers parking.
Does Overlook Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook Park have a pool?
Yes, Overlook Park has a pool.
Does Overlook Park have accessible units?
No, Overlook Park does not have accessible units.
Does Overlook Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Overlook Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98662
Passage
12800 SE 7th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98662
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98683
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St
Vancouver, WA 98607

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity