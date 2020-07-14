Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport online portal

Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.Our apartments are thoughtfully designed and built with open floor plans, efficient use of space and condominium-quality finishes such as built-in shelving and orderly closet systems. Most plans include extra storage spaces, large patios or decks, and the advantage of in-home washers and dryers. All kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and designer cabinets. Nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces (per plan), plus enclosed garages, cable TV and high-speed Internet access, are also available for your convenience. Overlook Park is in thriving east Vancouver, Washington. Its central location is minutes from numerous schools, parks, health clubs, restaurants, major shopping centers and Portland International Airport. Easy access to I-205 and I-5 makes this community ideal for commuters. Find your new home at Overlook Park!