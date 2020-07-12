/
/
/
rose village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Rose Village, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3701 T Street
3701 T Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
This charmer was built in 1925 and features 496 square feet of living space on the mail and a basement. Complete will all appliances including a washer and dryer. Shop included. Large fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Rose Village
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 10 at 07:33pm
$
25 Units Available
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,250
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:30am
8 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
309 W 29th St
309 West 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 09/02/20 Charming Brick Tudor - Property Id: 51110 3 bedroom 2 bath Charming Downtown home. 15 min to PDX.. 15 min to Downtown Portland. 5 min. to fwy. Located in the ?? of Vancouver.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2616 E 18th Street
2616 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1040 sqft
2616 E 18th Street Available 08/05/20 Duplex near Clark College! - Duplex, 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Living room with fireplace and deck. Kitchen with eating area and is equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1322 X Street
1322 X Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
Close to Clark College, Two bedroom 1.5 bath town home style unit. 1000 square feet. Complete with washer and dryer. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Private fenced patio area. Garage parking available with additional rent.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3510 NE 44th Street
3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
877 sqft
3510 NE 44th Street Available 07/15/20 Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 E 27th Street
2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
720 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2915 East 33rd Street
2915 East 33rd Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
This close in plex was built in 1971 and features 780 square feet of living space. Small fenced in area, corner lot. Recent upgrades. 75.00 dollars per month additional for water, sewer and garbage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
621 Martin Way
621 Martin Court, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
Two bedroom one bath , one car garage and a small fenced yard. Close to Fred Meyer Grand Central. On bus line. Beautiful flooring, fresh paint and a one car garage. Additional 25.00 per month for garbage collection. Photos may not be actual unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1414 BRANDT ROAD, #A6
1414 Brandt Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1414 BRANDT ROAD, #A6 Available 07/15/20 THREE PEAKS UPPER STORY 2 BR! - Clean and tidy upper level 2 BR, 1 BA condo with full size stack set washer/dryer in laundry closet. Large deck. 12 month lease preferred.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3100 East 29th Street
3100 East 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
This cute ans cozy remodeled unit features new cabinets, new appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, energy efficient lighting and newer windows. Close to shopping, dining and close to bus line. Just a short distance from SR 500.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1916 E St
1916 E Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Beautiful and Historic Site, just blocks away to downtown, restaurants, shops, and outdoor market, 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house in Vancouver, lovely hardwoods, front covered porch, and back sun porch, beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Rose Village
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMinnehaha, WAHazel Dell, WAWalnut Grove, WAFive Corners, WASalmon Creek, WABarberton, WA