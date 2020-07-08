All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Madison Park

Open Now until 6pm
12901 NE 28th St · (360) 205-1063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA 98682
Landover - Sharmel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 019 · Avail. now

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 014 · Avail. now

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 085 · Avail. now

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 023 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 281 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
garage
24hr maintenance
hot tub
We can’t wait to welcome you home to Madison Park Apartments. Set in a quaint neighborhood in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by an evergreen privacy hedge, our luxury community exudes sophistication and charm. Our lush grounds are dotted with mature trees and towering pines. Enjoy an abundance of high-end community amenities, including two refreshing outdoor swimming pools and the community fire pit.

The grounds are richly complemented by our modern and well-appointed interiors, with a convenient full-size washer and dryer in every home. As an added bonus, our friendly onsite management team will always be here to answer your questions, and chat about your day. Find your retreat at Madison Park Apartments today.

We would love to invite you to come check us out on ZILLOW today!
https://www.zillow.com/b/madison-park-apartments-vancouver-wa-5XjKHD/

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $210 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Park have any available units?
Madison Park has 6 units available starting at $1,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Park have?
Some of Madison Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Park currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Park is pet friendly.
Does Madison Park offer parking?
Yes, Madison Park offers parking.
Does Madison Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Park have a pool?
Yes, Madison Park has a pool.
Does Madison Park have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Park has accessible units.
Does Madison Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Park has units with dishwashers.
