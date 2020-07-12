/
/
/
pleasant valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Valley, Mount Vista, WA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11904 NE 58th Avenue
11904 Northeast 58th Avenue, Barberton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2369 sqft
4 bedroom 2 Bath Single Level with 3 car garage and beautiful fenced back yard - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2295.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38
14019 Northeast 20th Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums.
1 of 26
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Valley
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:20pm
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
$
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3009 NE 95th St
3009 Northeast 95th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 179th ST.
9307 Northeast 179th Street, Meadow Glade, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1984 sqft
Beautifully Updated Battle Ground Home w/ Bedroom on Main - 9307 NE 179th St - Beautifully maintained and updated Battle Ground home for lease, available in early July 2020, offering 1,984 sq.ft.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Valley
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORBrush Prairie, WABarberton, WAFive Corners, WAWalnut Grove, WAHazel Dell, WASalmon Creek, WABattle Ground, WAMinnehaha, WARidgefield, WAOrchards, WASt. Helens, ORWoodland, WABethany, ORCedar Mill, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORTroutdale, OR