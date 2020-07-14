All apartments in Vancouver
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments

1700 Main St · (360) 329-9513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Hough

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,680

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,680

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Leaf Uptown Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
green community
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Green Leaf Uptown is a boutique apartment community, with homes that walk a perfect line between modern and classic. Located in a quaint, historic Downtown Vancouver setting, our walk-ability guarantees you’re never too far from the conveniences you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $300 deposit on approved credit, up to an additional one months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200-$400
fee: $200 per pet (one-time fee)
limit: 2
rent: $25-$50 per month
restrictions: Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information. $25 pet Rent - $200 deposit per animal + $200 non-refundable fee. 2 per household maximum. BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY*
Parking Details: Other. Direct Garage Access with Full Block of Underground Parking and On-Street Parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. One car limit, $100 per month.
Storage Details: Depending on size, pricing starts at $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments have any available units?
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments have?
Some of Green Leaf Uptown Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Leaf Uptown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Leaf Uptown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Leaf Uptown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Green Leaf Uptown Apartments offers parking.
Does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Green Leaf Uptown Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments have a pool?
No, Green Leaf Uptown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Green Leaf Uptown Apartments has accessible units.
Does Green Leaf Uptown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Leaf Uptown Apartments has units with dishwashers.

