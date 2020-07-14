All apartments in Vancouver
Garden View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Garden View

Open Now until 5pm
117 Northeast 102nd Avenue · (360) 382-1058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Northeast 102nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98664
Marrion

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 29 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden View.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Garden View Apartments features spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes at a cant beat price. You'll fall in love with the wood laminate floors, open floor plan, and tons of closet space. And each apartment comes with a patio or balcony that is just perfect for soaking in sun and watching the birds and squirrels run through the courtyard. Plus we are just steps to public transit, close to shopping, dining, parks, schools and easy freeway access with 205 just a mile away when you need it. All of this can be yours when you make Garden View Apartments you next home. Come in today. Our friendly, on-site professional management is always happy to help residents. We work hard to create a place you will be proud to call home. It's all here in our cozy community, compare it for yourself. Come and live where the manager knows you by name.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Security deposits are $400, $800 or $1600 depending on credit/background check
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $50 a month for 1 bedroom and $60 per month for 2 bedroom for water/sewer/garbage.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 for one pet and $50 for two pets
restrictions: 75 lbs; Contact office for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Every unit has one assigned parking spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garden View have any available units?
Garden View has 2 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Garden View have?
Some of Garden View's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden View currently offering any rent specials?
Garden View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden View pet-friendly?
Yes, Garden View is pet friendly.
Does Garden View offer parking?
Yes, Garden View offers parking.
Does Garden View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garden View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden View have a pool?
No, Garden View does not have a pool.
Does Garden View have accessible units?
No, Garden View does not have accessible units.
Does Garden View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garden View has units with dishwashers.
