Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal

Garden View Apartments features spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes at a cant beat price. You'll fall in love with the wood laminate floors, open floor plan, and tons of closet space. And each apartment comes with a patio or balcony that is just perfect for soaking in sun and watching the birds and squirrels run through the courtyard. Plus we are just steps to public transit, close to shopping, dining, parks, schools and easy freeway access with 205 just a mile away when you need it. All of this can be yours when you make Garden View Apartments you next home. Come in today. Our friendly, on-site professional management is always happy to help residents. We work hard to create a place you will be proud to call home. It's all here in our cozy community, compare it for yourself. Come and live where the manager knows you by name.