Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet access

Welcome home to The Addison Apartments, a pet-friendly apartment community offering updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Vancouver, WA. If youve been looking for a spacious home in a tranquil neighborhood with easy access to the best of Vancouver, look no further.