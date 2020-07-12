/
northeast hazel dell
221 Apartments for rent in Northeast Hazel Dell, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Unit Available
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
7 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
2 Units Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
1 Unit Available
3009 NE 95th St
3009 Northeast 95th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living.
1 Unit Available
3002 NE 75th Street
3002 Northeast 75th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
Studio
$2,150
4 Bedroom 2.5 bath - (RLNE5627228)
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Hazel Dell
2 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
12 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
1 Unit Available
3510 NE 44th Street
3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
877 sqft
3510 NE 44th Street Available 07/15/20 Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.
1 Unit Available
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Hazel Dell
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
24 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
11 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
17 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
5 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
3 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
13 Units Available
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
