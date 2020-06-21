All apartments in Vancouver
701 Columbia Street #303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

701 Columbia Street #303

701 Columbia Street · (360) 831-3884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Columbia Street, Vancouver, WA 98660
Esther Short

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Columbia Street #303 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
media room
701 Columbia Street #303 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Downtown Vancouver!!! Washer&Dryer Included! Large Corner Unit! Double Sized Balcony! WSG Included! - Urban living at it's finest at Parkview at Vancouvercenter! Large corner unit with floor to ceiling windows and large double-sized balcony for entertaining. This unit faces the courtyard. Home has granite counter tops, hardwoods throughout the living space and lots of natural lighting! Location is hard to beat! Very close to Esther Short Park, Starbucks, Farmers Market, community library, theaters, restaurants & more!! Easy access to all freeways!

Please visit our website to review the applicant screening criteria prior to submitting an application. WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORT IS NOT ACCEPTED.
Available properties can be found by visiting our website at: WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
Property amenities/features listed here are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
Applications submitted on line without payment will not be processed until payment is received. A property is NOT reserved until the application fees have been paid and the Deposit to Secure Occupancy Agreement has been signed.
YQC Properties LLC is an equal opportunity housing provider in accordance with state and federal law.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4135143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Columbia Street #303 have any available units?
701 Columbia Street #303 has a unit available for $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Columbia Street #303 have?
Some of 701 Columbia Street #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Columbia Street #303 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Columbia Street #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Columbia Street #303 pet-friendly?
No, 701 Columbia Street #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 701 Columbia Street #303 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Columbia Street #303 does offer parking.
Does 701 Columbia Street #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Columbia Street #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Columbia Street #303 have a pool?
No, 701 Columbia Street #303 does not have a pool.
Does 701 Columbia Street #303 have accessible units?
No, 701 Columbia Street #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Columbia Street #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Columbia Street #303 has units with dishwashers.
