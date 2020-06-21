Amenities

701 Columbia Street #303 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Downtown Vancouver!!! Washer&Dryer Included! Large Corner Unit! Double Sized Balcony! WSG Included! - Urban living at it's finest at Parkview at Vancouvercenter! Large corner unit with floor to ceiling windows and large double-sized balcony for entertaining. This unit faces the courtyard. Home has granite counter tops, hardwoods throughout the living space and lots of natural lighting! Location is hard to beat! Very close to Esther Short Park, Starbucks, Farmers Market, community library, theaters, restaurants & more!! Easy access to all freeways!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4135143)