3303 NE 43rd Place

3303 Northeast 43rd Place · (360) 907-9712
Location

3303 Northeast 43rd Place, Vancouver, WA 98661
Bagley Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 NE 43rd Place · Avail. Aug 12

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3303 NE 43rd Place Available 08/12/20 Newer 3 Bedroom w/Loft! High End Finishes! - Located in our Brentwood Manner community, this home encompasses 1533 square feet and includes three bedrooms and 2.5 baths! As you enter the home, you will be welcomed by the open-concept layout including the living area, dining nook, and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a corner pantry, and large breakfast counter overlooking the great room.

The home features three bedrooms and two full baths! Relax in the comfort of your master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. With all three bedrooms and the laundry room located on the second floor, you can say goodbye to carrying laundry up and down the stairs!

Additional features include air conditioning, window coverings, and washer/dryer.

Brentwood Manor is a community of single family homes located in Vancouvers Bagley Downs neighborhood. In addition to nearby grocery stores, s community center, restaurants, and schools, Brentwood Manor provides direct access to the WA-500 highway! This means you can easily access both I-5 and I-205 and all that Vancouver has to offer. Notably, Brentwood Manner is just a 5 minute walk from the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail; an 8-mile, hard-surfaced trail great for walking, biking, jogging, and enjoying the Burnt Bridge Creek Greenway.

**This home is not available for viewing as it is tenant occupied. Please note the Rent Ready date is the first date we will be able to let prospective tenants view the home.**

**The Rent Ready is an estimated date. Inherently, there are variables, outside of our control, that may delay the estimated rent ready date. Please be advised that you should consider how flexible your situation is before submitting the Deposit to Hold, as we do not wish to inconvenience you. We appreciate your consideration.*

*Please note that photos are not exact representations of layout and finishes for Woodridge II and are from a comparable property in the community. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product.*

(RLNE3386388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 NE 43rd Place have any available units?
3303 NE 43rd Place has a unit available for $1,905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 NE 43rd Place have?
Some of 3303 NE 43rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 NE 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
3303 NE 43rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 NE 43rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 NE 43rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 3303 NE 43rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 3303 NE 43rd Place does offer parking.
Does 3303 NE 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 NE 43rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 NE 43rd Place have a pool?
No, 3303 NE 43rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 3303 NE 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 3303 NE 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 NE 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 NE 43rd Place has units with dishwashers.
