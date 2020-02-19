Amenities

3303 NE 43rd Place Available 08/12/20 Newer 3 Bedroom w/Loft! High End Finishes! - Located in our Brentwood Manner community, this home encompasses 1533 square feet and includes three bedrooms and 2.5 baths! As you enter the home, you will be welcomed by the open-concept layout including the living area, dining nook, and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a corner pantry, and large breakfast counter overlooking the great room.



The home features three bedrooms and two full baths! Relax in the comfort of your master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. With all three bedrooms and the laundry room located on the second floor, you can say goodbye to carrying laundry up and down the stairs!



Additional features include air conditioning, window coverings, and washer/dryer.



Brentwood Manor is a community of single family homes located in Vancouvers Bagley Downs neighborhood. In addition to nearby grocery stores, s community center, restaurants, and schools, Brentwood Manor provides direct access to the WA-500 highway! This means you can easily access both I-5 and I-205 and all that Vancouver has to offer. Notably, Brentwood Manner is just a 5 minute walk from the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail; an 8-mile, hard-surfaced trail great for walking, biking, jogging, and enjoying the Burnt Bridge Creek Greenway.



**This home is not available for viewing as it is tenant occupied. Please note the Rent Ready date is the first date we will be able to let prospective tenants view the home.**



**The Rent Ready is an estimated date. Inherently, there are variables, outside of our control, that may delay the estimated rent ready date. Please be advised that you should consider how flexible your situation is before submitting the Deposit to Hold, as we do not wish to inconvenience you. We appreciate your consideration.*



*Please note that photos are not exact representations of layout and finishes for Woodridge II and are from a comparable property in the community. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product.*



