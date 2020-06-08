All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

2803 Fairmount Ave

2803 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Fairmount Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98661
Fourth Plain Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex- Close to down town - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Vancouver.

Large open kitchen and family room great for entertaining.

Hardwood flooring throughout

Lots of storage

Shared carport

Shared on sight laundry

Vancouver School District
Elementary - Harney
Middle - Discovery
High - Hudson

Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.

** Security Deposit includes a $300 non refundable Cleaning Fee

*** $199 Move in fee

Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.

Pets are negotiable and do require a separate security deposit and/or fee upon approval.

By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

(RLNE5823948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Fairmount Ave have any available units?
2803 Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 2803 Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Fairmount Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2803 Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 2803 Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Fairmount Ave does offer parking.
Does 2803 Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 2803 Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 2803 Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Fairmount Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
