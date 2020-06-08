2803 Fairmount Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex- Close to down town - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Vancouver.



Large open kitchen and family room great for entertaining.



Hardwood flooring throughout



Lots of storage



Shared carport



Shared on sight laundry



Vancouver School District

Elementary - Harney

Middle - Discovery

High - Hudson



Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.



** Security Deposit includes a $300 non refundable Cleaning Fee



*** $199 Move in fee



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



Pets are negotiable and do require a separate security deposit and/or fee upon approval.



By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



(RLNE5823948)