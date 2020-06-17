All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

16101 NE 10th Cir

16101 Northeast 10th Circle · (360) 953-8280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16101 Northeast 10th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98684
Countryside Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16101 NE 10th Cir · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Very nice Spacious Manufactured Home! East side - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

This spacious light and bright like new manufactured home is one you don't want to miss out on.

Two bedroom, two bath with a walk in closet.

Newer Refrigerator and washer and dryer are for tenant use however - owner will not be responsible for repairs after move in.

Deck off the front is wonderful for relaxation and great for entertaining. Shed in the back yard has the perfect set up for a mini work area and shop or for storing your outdoor items.

NO STREET PARKING WILL BE PERMITTED!

THIS PROPERTY IS LOCALLY MANAGED.

Rent: $1495.00 per month
Security Deposit: $1595.00 plus $200 non-refundable setup fee
Application Fee: $45 per applicant

No Smoking / No Pets

Thorough credit and background check required
Tenant responsible for all utilities including trash
Tenant responsible for maintaining yard..

There is no garage, we highly recommend you drive by this property.

Prior to scheduling a tour please view our rental criteria. Applications are NON REFUNDABLE

We highly recommend doing a drive by to see if you are interested and the location works for you. This will help expedite showings at this time.

No home businesses without Landlord's approval and proper licensing

NancyOHomes, LLC
Real Estate & Property Management
Office: 360-953-8280

DUE TO LARGE VOLUME OF SCAM ADS PLEASE CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR CORRECT RENT AMOUNT AND CONTACT INFO: www.NancyOHomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16101 NE 10th Cir have any available units?
16101 NE 10th Cir has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16101 NE 10th Cir have?
Some of 16101 NE 10th Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16101 NE 10th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16101 NE 10th Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16101 NE 10th Cir pet-friendly?
No, 16101 NE 10th Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 16101 NE 10th Cir offer parking?
No, 16101 NE 10th Cir does not offer parking.
Does 16101 NE 10th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16101 NE 10th Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16101 NE 10th Cir have a pool?
No, 16101 NE 10th Cir does not have a pool.
Does 16101 NE 10th Cir have accessible units?
No, 16101 NE 10th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16101 NE 10th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 16101 NE 10th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
