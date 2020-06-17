16101 NE 10th Cir

Amenities

Very nice Spacious Manufactured Home! East side - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.



This spacious light and bright like new manufactured home is one you don't want to miss out on.



Two bedroom, two bath with a walk in closet.



Newer Refrigerator and washer and dryer are for tenant use however - owner will not be responsible for repairs after move in.



Deck off the front is wonderful for relaxation and great for entertaining. Shed in the back yard has the perfect set up for a mini work area and shop or for storing your outdoor items.



NO STREET PARKING WILL BE PERMITTED!



THIS PROPERTY IS LOCALLY MANAGED.



Rent: $1495.00 per month

Security Deposit: $1595.00 plus $200 non-refundable setup fee

Application Fee: $45 per applicant



No Smoking / No Pets



Thorough credit and background check required

Tenant responsible for all utilities including trash

Tenant responsible for maintaining yard..



There is no garage, we highly recommend you drive by this property.



Prior to scheduling a tour please view our rental criteria. Applications are NON REFUNDABLE



We highly recommend doing a drive by to see if you are interested and the location works for you. This will help expedite showings at this time.



No home businesses without Landlord's approval and proper licensing



NancyOHomes, LLC

Real Estate & Property Management

Office: 360-953-8280



DUE TO LARGE VOLUME OF SCAM ADS PLEASE CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR CORRECT RENT AMOUNT AND CONTACT INFO: www.NancyOHomes.com.



