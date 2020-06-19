14505 NE JUNIPER

Amenities

HEARTHWOOD AREA 2 BR, 1.5 CLEAN AND UPDATED TWO-STORY! - Spacious, clean, and updated 2 BR, 1.5 BA two-story duplex with fenced back yard! Neutral colors, new paint and flooring. Small pet possible with $500 additional pet deposit per pet. Range/refrigerator/dishwasher, new window coverings. Tenant pays for water/sewer/garbage utilities. Single carport with small storage unit. While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



