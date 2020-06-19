All apartments in Vancouver
14505 NE JUNIPER
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

14505 NE JUNIPER

14505 Northeast Juniper Avenue · (360) 975-7666 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14505 Northeast Juniper Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684
Airport Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14505 NE JUNIPER · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
HEARTHWOOD AREA 2 BR, 1.5 CLEAN AND UPDATED TWO-STORY! - Spacious, clean, and updated 2 BR, 1.5 BA two-story duplex with fenced back yard! Neutral colors, new paint and flooring. Small pet possible with $500 additional pet deposit per pet. Range/refrigerator/dishwasher, new window coverings. Tenant pays for water/sewer/garbage utilities. Single carport with small storage unit. While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5709925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14505 NE JUNIPER have any available units?
14505 NE JUNIPER has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14505 NE JUNIPER have?
Some of 14505 NE JUNIPER's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14505 NE JUNIPER currently offering any rent specials?
14505 NE JUNIPER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14505 NE JUNIPER pet-friendly?
Yes, 14505 NE JUNIPER is pet friendly.
Does 14505 NE JUNIPER offer parking?
Yes, 14505 NE JUNIPER does offer parking.
Does 14505 NE JUNIPER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14505 NE JUNIPER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14505 NE JUNIPER have a pool?
No, 14505 NE JUNIPER does not have a pool.
Does 14505 NE JUNIPER have accessible units?
No, 14505 NE JUNIPER does not have accessible units.
Does 14505 NE JUNIPER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14505 NE JUNIPER has units with dishwashers.
