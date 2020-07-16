Amenities

13007 NE 24th Circle Available 08/01/20 Newer Modern Home - This newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a bonus room great for an office space. The home features an open floor plan with clean laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. In the kitchen, you will be equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. Other amenities include air-conditioning and a 2-car garage.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Rent: $1,795/month

Deposit: $1,900

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)



Please call Tina at (360) 883-4881 for more information or to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



