Vancouver, WA
13007 NE 24th Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

13007 NE 24th Circle

13007 Northeast 24th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13007 Northeast 24th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98684
Landover - Sharmel

Amenities

13007 NE 24th Circle Available 08/01/20 Newer Modern Home - This newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a bonus room great for an office space. The home features an open floor plan with clean laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. In the kitchen, you will be equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. Other amenities include air-conditioning and a 2-car garage.

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,795/month
Deposit: $1,900
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)

Please call Tina at (360) 883-4881 for more information or to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13007 NE 24th Circle have any available units?
13007 NE 24th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 13007 NE 24th Circle have?
Some of 13007 NE 24th Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13007 NE 24th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13007 NE 24th Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13007 NE 24th Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13007 NE 24th Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 13007 NE 24th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13007 NE 24th Circle offers parking.
Does 13007 NE 24th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13007 NE 24th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13007 NE 24th Circle have a pool?
No, 13007 NE 24th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13007 NE 24th Circle have accessible units?
No, 13007 NE 24th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13007 NE 24th Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13007 NE 24th Circle has units with dishwashers.
