Vancouver, WA
1215 W 25th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1215 W 25th St

1215 W 25th St · (360) 574-3201
Location

1215 W 25th St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Hough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 W 25th St · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
DOWNTOWN Vancouver Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Luxurious Finishes - This like new 2 Bedroom 1 Bath top floor Apartment is on a quiet dead end street in Downtown Vancouver. Walk or bike to everything including the brand new Vancouver Waterfront, Downtown, or Uptown. So many great restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, boutiques, and parks to enjoy.

Please note some of the main features of this apartment:
- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath
- Great Layout with lots of natural light from plentiful windows
- Stainless Appliances in kitchen (including fridge not pictured)
- Quartz counters in kitchen and bathrooms and upgraded cabinetry
- AC to stay cool during hot summer days
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Luxurious vinyl plank flooring for easy cleaning throughout living areas
- Upgraded molding and interior doors throughout
- Designer modern colors throughout
- Plentiful parking in driveway and on surface streets

Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.

** $200 of the Security Deposit is a non refundable Cleaning Fee

*** $199 Move in fee

Pets upon approval and will include a $500 extra security deposit and/or fee per pet. $100 pet rent per pet for animals over 25 lbs.

Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.

By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

(RLNE4957131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 W 25th St have any available units?
1215 W 25th St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 W 25th St have?
Some of 1215 W 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 W 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 W 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 W 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 1215 W 25th St offers parking.
Does 1215 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 W 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 1215 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1215 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
