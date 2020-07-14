1215 W 25th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

DOWNTOWN Vancouver Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Luxurious Finishes - This like new 2 Bedroom 1 Bath top floor Apartment is on a quiet dead end street in Downtown Vancouver. Walk or bike to everything including the brand new Vancouver Waterfront, Downtown, or Uptown. So many great restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, boutiques, and parks to enjoy.



Please note some of the main features of this apartment:

- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath

- Great Layout with lots of natural light from plentiful windows

- Stainless Appliances in kitchen (including fridge not pictured)

- Quartz counters in kitchen and bathrooms and upgraded cabinetry

- AC to stay cool during hot summer days

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Luxurious vinyl plank flooring for easy cleaning throughout living areas

- Upgraded molding and interior doors throughout

- Designer modern colors throughout

- Plentiful parking in driveway and on surface streets



Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.



** $200 of the Security Deposit is a non refundable Cleaning Fee



*** $199 Move in fee



Pets upon approval and will include a $500 extra security deposit and/or fee per pet. $100 pet rent per pet for animals over 25 lbs.



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



(RLNE4957131)