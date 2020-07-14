Coventry Court IV

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $450/$200 refundable.
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet $450/$150 refundable, 2 pets $600/$300 refundable
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive dogs. 65 lbs and under
Parking Details: Each unit comes with one free reserved covered parking space.
Storage Details: Large storage closet on the deck or patio.