All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like Coventry Court IV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
Coventry Court IV
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Coventry Court IV

Open Now until 5pm
908 76th Street Ct E · (833) 881-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA 98404
Midland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coventry Court IV.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
oven
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments. In each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes youll find special features such as full-sized washer and dryers, cozy wood burning fireplaces, large living areas, and balconies and patios with storage.\nResidents also love the great community amenities like the outdoor swimming pool and complimentary tanning bed and the convenience of living within walking distance of a park they can take their dogs to. Stop by or call and schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $450/$200 refundable.
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet $450/$150 refundable, 2 pets $600/$300 refundable
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive dogs. 65 lbs and under
Parking Details: Each unit comes with one free reserved covered parking space.
Storage Details: Large storage closet on the deck or patio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coventry Court IV have any available units?
Coventry Court IV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Coventry Court IV have?
Some of Coventry Court IV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coventry Court IV currently offering any rent specials?
Coventry Court IV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coventry Court IV pet-friendly?
Yes, Coventry Court IV is pet friendly.
Does Coventry Court IV offer parking?
Yes, Coventry Court IV offers parking.
Does Coventry Court IV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coventry Court IV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coventry Court IV have a pool?
Yes, Coventry Court IV has a pool.
Does Coventry Court IV have accessible units?
No, Coventry Court IV does not have accessible units.
Does Coventry Court IV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coventry Court IV has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Coventry Court IV?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity