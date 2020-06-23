914 North Union Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** Move in special rent is $1650 for the 1st 3 months **

WARM & COZY Duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath HUGE back yard on alley with parking. One B/RM on main floor, 2 bdrs up. VINYL windows, HRDWD floors, DISHWASHER. COVERED PATIO. UPS right across the street in North Tacoma! Come and see! The downstairs it separate apt. it shares the laundry and park in the drive way. The house street parks. Please call Integrity PM with questions 253-466-3588



Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $1600 to move in and $200.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . 1 SMALL PET please a $500 refundable deposit. No Smoking.



$48 application fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.



