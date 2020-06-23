All apartments in Tacoma
914 North Union Avenue
914 North Union Avenue

914 North Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

914 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** Move in special rent is $1650 for the 1st 3 months **
WARM & COZY Duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath HUGE back yard on alley with parking. One B/RM on main floor, 2 bdrs up. VINYL windows, HRDWD floors, DISHWASHER. COVERED PATIO. UPS right across the street in North Tacoma! Come and see! The downstairs it separate apt. it shares the laundry and park in the drive way. The house street parks. Please call Integrity PM with questions 253-466-3588

Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $1600 to move in and $200.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . 1 SMALL PET please a $500 refundable deposit. No Smoking.

$48 application fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 ex 1 www.integrityrentals.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 North Union Avenue have any available units?
914 North Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 North Union Avenue have?
Some of 914 North Union Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 North Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
914 North Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 North Union Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 North Union Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 914 North Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 914 North Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 914 North Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 North Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 North Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 914 North Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 914 North Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 914 North Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 914 North Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 North Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
