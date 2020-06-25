All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

8821 Pacific Ave

8821 Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8821 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Double Rooms near Downtown Tacoma - Property Id: 118525

Featuring free WiFi, Cable, Utilities and Local calls. Pacific Lodge offers pet-friendly accommodations.

***$50 one time room deposit required***

Monthly rate can be paid weekly. Call to ask about our single room rates.

24 hour security surveillance on site with free parking. Family-rooms are available upon request and non-smoking rooms. Each room is air conditioned and heated. Comes fully furnished. Family rooms available upon request. No credit check required. Utilities are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118525
Property Id 118525

(RLNE4878009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 Pacific Ave have any available units?
8821 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 8821 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 8821 Pacific Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8821 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8821 Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8821 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8821 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 8821 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8821 Pacific Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 8821 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8821 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 8821 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8821 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
