8821 Pacific Ave

Amenities
Double Rooms near Downtown Tacoma - Property Id: 118525
Featuring free WiFi, Cable, Utilities and Local calls. Pacific Lodge offers pet-friendly accommodations.
***$50 one time room deposit required***
Monthly rate can be paid weekly. Call to ask about our single room rates.
24 hour security surveillance on site with free parking. Family-rooms are available upon request and non-smoking rooms. Each room is air conditioned and heated. Comes fully furnished. Family rooms available upon request. No credit check required. Utilities are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118525
