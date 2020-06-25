8821 Pacific Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Double Rooms near Downtown Tacoma - Property Id: 118525



Featuring free WiFi, Cable, Utilities and Local calls. Pacific Lodge offers pet-friendly accommodations.



***$50 one time room deposit required***



Monthly rate can be paid weekly. Call to ask about our single room rates.



24 hour security surveillance on site with free parking. Family-rooms are available upon request and non-smoking rooms. Each room is air conditioned and heated. Comes fully furnished. Family rooms available upon request. No credit check required. Utilities are included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118525

Property Id 118525



(RLNE4878009)