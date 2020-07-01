All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 816 South Sheridan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
816 South Sheridan Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:07 AM

816 South Sheridan Avenue

816 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

816 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has been beautifully remodeled inside and out. Everything is brand new. All new stainless steel appliances, all new flooring, tile, cabinets, quartz counter tops, paint, fixtures, etc. Washer/Dryer in unit. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,495/month rent + $60 w/s/g ($30 per additional person). $1000 security deposit required. $200 pet deposit (per pet). Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 South Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
816 South Sheridan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 South Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 816 South Sheridan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 South Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
816 South Sheridan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 South Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 South Sheridan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 816 South Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 816 South Sheridan Avenue offers parking.
Does 816 South Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 South Sheridan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 South Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 816 South Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 816 South Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 816 South Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 816 South Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 South Sheridan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus