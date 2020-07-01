816 South Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has been beautifully remodeled inside and out. Everything is brand new. All new stainless steel appliances, all new flooring, tile, cabinets, quartz counter tops, paint, fixtures, etc. Washer/Dryer in unit. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,495/month rent + $60 w/s/g ($30 per additional person). $1000 security deposit required. $200 pet deposit (per pet). Please submit the form on this page to learn more.