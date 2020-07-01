813 South Cushman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net



Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located in Tacoma!! Large family Kitchen, Partial Basement!! Nice size Bed rooms!!! Amazing Claw foot Tub/Shower in Bathroom!! Has own Laundry Room With Washer and Dryer Hookups only!!! Close to shopping and Hospital!!!!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities

Electric: TPU

Water/ Sewer: $80 in addition to rent

Garbage:TPU

Cable TV: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable and

are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee



$200 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non Refundable Administration Fee



Total Move in: $2980



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/20/20

