All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 813 South Cushman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
813 South Cushman Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:17 PM

813 South Cushman Avenue

813 South Cushman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

813 South Cushman Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net

Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located in Tacoma!! Large family Kitchen, Partial Basement!! Nice size Bed rooms!!! Amazing Claw foot Tub/Shower in Bathroom!! Has own Laundry Room With Washer and Dryer Hookups only!!! Close to shopping and Hospital!!!!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities
Electric: TPU
Water/ Sewer: $80 in addition to rent
Garbage:TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable and
are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee

$200 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Administration Fee

Total Move in: $2980

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/20/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 South Cushman Avenue have any available units?
813 South Cushman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 813 South Cushman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 South Cushman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 South Cushman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 South Cushman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 813 South Cushman Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 South Cushman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 South Cushman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 South Cushman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 South Cushman Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 South Cushman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 South Cushman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 South Cushman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 South Cushman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 South Cushman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 South Cushman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 South Cushman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus