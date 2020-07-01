813 South Cushman Avenue

Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located in Tacoma!! Large family Kitchen, Partial Basement!! Nice size Bed rooms!!! Amazing Claw foot Tub/Shower in Bathroom!! Has own Laundry Room With Washer and Dryer Hookups only!!! Close to shopping and Hospital!!!!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities
Electric: TPU
Water/ Sewer: $80 in addition to rent
Garbage:TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Pets: Negotiable and
are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee
$200 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Administration Fee
Total Move in: $2980
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/20/20
