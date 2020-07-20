Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/05/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Single Family Home, Available in Early June!



Features:

- Cozy 3 bed/1 bath house

- Kitchen includes newer stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and electric range/oven, and garbage disposal

- Built-in shelving and other charming architectural details

- Freshly painted interior

- New hardwood flooring in the kitchen and washroom

- Newer carpet in living area and bedrooms

- Washer and dryer hookups are available

- Detached garage is included.



Small pet accepted with $500 fully refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

This is a smoke-free home.

Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Application fee: $49 pp

Property Address: 812 E 64th St, Tacoma, Washington 98404



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/812-E-64Th-St-Tacoma-WA-98404-3



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



