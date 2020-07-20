Amenities
Available 06/05/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Single Family Home, Available in Early June!
Features:
- Cozy 3 bed/1 bath house
- Kitchen includes newer stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and electric range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Built-in shelving and other charming architectural details
- Freshly painted interior
- New hardwood flooring in the kitchen and washroom
- Newer carpet in living area and bedrooms
- Washer and dryer hookups are available
- Detached garage is included.
Small pet accepted with $500 fully refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
This is a smoke-free home.
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Application fee: $49 pp
Property Address: 812 E 64th St, Tacoma, Washington 98404
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/812-E-64Th-St-Tacoma-WA-98404-3
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4934115)