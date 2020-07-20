All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

812 E 64th St

812 East 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 East 64th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/05/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Single Family Home, Available in Early June!

Features:
- Cozy 3 bed/1 bath house
- Kitchen includes newer stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and electric range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Built-in shelving and other charming architectural details
- Freshly painted interior
- New hardwood flooring in the kitchen and washroom
- Newer carpet in living area and bedrooms
- Washer and dryer hookups are available
- Detached garage is included.

Small pet accepted with $500 fully refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
This is a smoke-free home.
Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Application fee: $49 pp
Property Address: 812 E 64th St, Tacoma, Washington 98404

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/812-E-64Th-St-Tacoma-WA-98404-3

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4934115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 E 64th St have any available units?
812 E 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 E 64th St have?
Some of 812 E 64th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 E 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
812 E 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 E 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 E 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 812 E 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 812 E 64th St offers parking.
Does 812 E 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 E 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 E 64th St have a pool?
No, 812 E 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 812 E 64th St have accessible units?
No, 812 E 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 E 64th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 E 64th St has units with dishwashers.
