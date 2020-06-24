All apartments in Tacoma
727 S Tyler St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

727 S Tyler St

727 South Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fireplace, finished basement and yard space available for rent now.

Updated kitchen with dishwasher, range, and fridge. Separate laundry room/mud room with full size washer and dryer.

Hardwood floors through all living space and bedrooms. Tile kitchen and bathroom. Finished basement would make a great den or game room; it cannot be used as an additional bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room will make a cozy spot on chilly days!

Garden shed in the back is great for storing all lawn tools, as the tenant is responsible for the landscaping upkeep.

Cats are allowed as pets, limit 2.
This is a non-smoking house. Smoking of all types must be done 25 feet away from the house.

Close to 6th Avenue shopping and entertainment. This house is located on a dead end street to limit noise and through traffic.

Rent: $1,875
Security Deposit: $1,200
Pet Deposit: $300
Pet Rent: $25/month per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S Tyler St have any available units?
727 S Tyler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 S Tyler St have?
Some of 727 S Tyler St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S Tyler St currently offering any rent specials?
727 S Tyler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S Tyler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 S Tyler St is pet friendly.
Does 727 S Tyler St offer parking?
Yes, 727 S Tyler St offers parking.
Does 727 S Tyler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 S Tyler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S Tyler St have a pool?
No, 727 S Tyler St does not have a pool.
Does 727 S Tyler St have accessible units?
No, 727 S Tyler St does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S Tyler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 S Tyler St has units with dishwashers.
