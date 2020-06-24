727 S Tyler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fireplace, finished basement and yard space available for rent now.



Updated kitchen with dishwasher, range, and fridge. Separate laundry room/mud room with full size washer and dryer.



Hardwood floors through all living space and bedrooms. Tile kitchen and bathroom. Finished basement would make a great den or game room; it cannot be used as an additional bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room will make a cozy spot on chilly days!



Garden shed in the back is great for storing all lawn tools, as the tenant is responsible for the landscaping upkeep.



Cats are allowed as pets, limit 2.

This is a non-smoking house. Smoking of all types must be done 25 feet away from the house.



Close to 6th Avenue shopping and entertainment. This house is located on a dead end street to limit noise and through traffic.



Rent: $1,875

Security Deposit: $1,200

Pet Deposit: $300

Pet Rent: $25/month per pet