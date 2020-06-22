720 S Monroe St

Amenities

Adorable 2BD/1Bath Tacoma Rambler! - This cozy 2 Bed/1 Bath rambler is walking distance to 6th Ave shopping & dining and is near Hwy 16, Hwy 705, & I-5. Just 16 miles to JBLM. The kitchen opens to the sunken living room for that open concept feeling. The bathroom has recently been remodeled. Both bedrooms are generous in size, have large closets with built-in organizers, fresh paint & new carpets! Laundry room has full size washer & dryer. There is lots of room to entertain and have BBQ fun in the fully fenced backyard or play yard games in the exceptionally large front yard!



Home Features:

New Cadet Heaters

New Tankless Hot Water Heater

Fireplace (wood)

Recessed lighting throughout

Living room has Surround Sound

Storage Room & Extra Storage Space

2 Uncovered Carport Parking Spaces + Street Parking

Large Storage Shed



Community Features:

Walking distance to 6th Ave

Walking distance to University of Puget Sound

Shopping, Restaurants & Nightlife Nearby

Downtown nearby offering Museums, Theaters, Brewery District, & UofW Extension



The Basics:

Lease Term: 1 Year Minimum

Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK

Utilities are not included with Rent

Tenant maintains yard



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (If you smoke please dont apply)

$50 N/R Application Fee per Applicant 18+

Review Keyrenters Application Criteria prior to applying

Application process time is 1 -3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance Required

Deposit $1750 ($350 N/R Cleaning Fee)

1x $250 N/R Pet Fee + $35 Monthly Pet Fee per pet

All Pets & Animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



