720 S Monroe St

Amenities
Adorable 2BD/1Bath Tacoma Rambler! - This cozy 2 Bed/1 Bath rambler is walking distance to 6th Ave shopping & dining and is near Hwy 16, Hwy 705, & I-5. Just 16 miles to JBLM. The kitchen opens to the sunken living room for that open concept feeling. The bathroom has recently been remodeled. Both bedrooms are generous in size, have large closets with built-in organizers, fresh paint & new carpets! Laundry room has full size washer & dryer. There is lots of room to entertain and have BBQ fun in the fully fenced backyard or play yard games in the exceptionally large front yard!
Home Features:
New Cadet Heaters
New Tankless Hot Water Heater
Fireplace (wood)
Recessed lighting throughout
Living room has Surround Sound
Storage Room & Extra Storage Space
2 Uncovered Carport Parking Spaces + Street Parking
Large Storage Shed
Community Features:
Walking distance to 6th Ave
Walking distance to University of Puget Sound
Shopping, Restaurants & Nightlife Nearby
Downtown nearby offering Museums, Theaters, Brewery District, & UofW Extension
The Basics:
Lease Term: 1 Year Minimum
Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK
Utilities are not included with Rent
Tenant maintains yard
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (If you smoke please dont apply)
$50 N/R Application Fee per Applicant 18+
Review Keyrenters Application Criteria prior to applying
Application process time is 1 -3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance Required
Deposit $1750 ($350 N/R Cleaning Fee)
1x $250 N/R Pet Fee + $35 Monthly Pet Fee per pet
All Pets & Animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
