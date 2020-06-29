All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

7038 S Fife St

7038 South Fife Street · No Longer Available
Location

7038 South Fife Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage! - Come check out this adorable 1,352 sqft home! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a fenced yard, this place is a great find! Located minutes from I-5 for a quick commute north or south. Near Tacoma Mall Blvd shopping and restaurants. Schedule a showing today!

Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/40dQ9eQ-beM

Walk into an oversized living room split in two spaces. One larger to the left, great for a family room. The other space is great for an office, toy room or even additional living space. Cute kitchen with bright white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

One bedroom and full bathroom located on main level. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms in the converted attic. Charming built-in drawers! Out the backdoor there is a covered port which is great for bikes, garbage cans etc.

One car oversized detached garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2747288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7038 S Fife St have any available units?
7038 S Fife St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7038 S Fife St have?
Some of 7038 S Fife St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7038 S Fife St currently offering any rent specials?
7038 S Fife St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7038 S Fife St pet-friendly?
No, 7038 S Fife St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7038 S Fife St offer parking?
Yes, 7038 S Fife St offers parking.
Does 7038 S Fife St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7038 S Fife St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7038 S Fife St have a pool?
No, 7038 S Fife St does not have a pool.
Does 7038 S Fife St have accessible units?
No, 7038 S Fife St does not have accessible units.
Does 7038 S Fife St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7038 S Fife St has units with dishwashers.
