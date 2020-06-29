7038 S Fife St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage! - Come check out this adorable 1,352 sqft home! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a fenced yard, this place is a great find! Located minutes from I-5 for a quick commute north or south. Near Tacoma Mall Blvd shopping and restaurants. Schedule a showing today!



Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/40dQ9eQ-beM



Walk into an oversized living room split in two spaces. One larger to the left, great for a family room. The other space is great for an office, toy room or even additional living space. Cute kitchen with bright white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.



One bedroom and full bathroom located on main level. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms in the converted attic. Charming built-in drawers! Out the backdoor there is a covered port which is great for bikes, garbage cans etc.



One car oversized detached garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2747288)