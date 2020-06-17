70 South Oregon Avenue - 2

Amenities
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom. Home features air conditioning and very comfortable, cozy living area overlooking greenbelt. Street parking only. Central location WITHOUT having to be on a busy street. Minutes to mall, dining, Costco, HWYS, Hospitals, Shopping & 12 mi to JBLM.
Email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com
Available June 5th 2020 for move in.
2 person maximum occupancy
Water and sewer included. Elec, cable, garbage not included.
Security Deposit - Refundable $1265
$250 non-refundable admin fee.
Pets: Limit of 1 pet. Must be at least 1yr old and under 25lbs. No aggressive breeds.
Additional deposit for pet:
$250 non-refundable fee. $25/month pet rent.
Screening: $40.00 Per Applicant
Additional deposit: May be required, depending on history.
Lease term: 12 Months
Renters Insurance Required
Email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com