70 South Oregon Avenue - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom. Home features air conditioning and very comfortable, cozy living area overlooking greenbelt. Street parking only. Central location WITHOUT having to be on a busy street. Minutes to mall, dining, Costco, HWYS, Hospitals, Shopping & 12 mi to JBLM.



Email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com



Available June 5th 2020 for move in.

2 person maximum occupancy



Water and sewer included. Elec, cable, garbage not included.



Security Deposit - Refundable $1265

$250 non-refundable admin fee.



Pets: Limit of 1 pet. Must be at least 1yr old and under 25lbs. No aggressive breeds.



Additional deposit for pet:

$250 non-refundable fee. $25/month pet rent.



Screening: $40.00 Per Applicant



Additional deposit: May be required, depending on history.



Lease term: 12 Months



Renters Insurance Required



Email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com