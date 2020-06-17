All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

70 South Oregon Avenue - 2

70 Oregon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom. Home features air conditioning and very comfortable, cozy living area overlooking greenbelt. Street parking only. Central location WITHOUT having to be on a busy street. Minutes to mall, dining, Costco, HWYS, Hospitals, Shopping & 12 mi to JBLM.

Email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com

Available June 5th 2020 for move in.
2 person maximum occupancy

Water and sewer included. Elec, cable, garbage not included.

Security Deposit - Refundable $1265
$250 non-refundable admin fee.

Pets: Limit of 1 pet. Must be at least 1yr old and under 25lbs. No aggressive breeds.

Additional deposit for pet:
$250 non-refundable fee. $25/month pet rent.

Screening: $40.00 Per Applicant

Additional deposit: May be required, depending on history.

Lease term: 12 Months

Renters Insurance Required

Email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

