Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tacoma Craftsman 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home near I-5! - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with upgrades, but still maintains some of its original character! Updates include flooring, kitchen counters, paint, and landscape. Also included are new washer and dryer, new fridge, and stove. Close to shopping and freeway and just 5 minutes from the Sounder Train! Includes detached workshop/storage.



(RLNE3720869)