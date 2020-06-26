All apartments in Tacoma
610 S Ainsworth
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

610 S Ainsworth

610 S Ainsworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

610 S Ainsworth Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
610 S Ainsworth Available 06/01/19 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with White Picket Fence Close to 6th Ave and Stadium Districts - This 5 bedroom 3 bath updated home is waiting for you! Featuring an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Living, dining, sitting room/bedroom, kitchen, laundry and 3/4 bath all in first floor. The 2nd story features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The attic has been converted into a large bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout both 1st and 2nd stories. The yard features flower beds and is completely fenced in front and back with a white picket fence in the front, privacy fence in back and nice 2 car garage with power. Don't miss out this beautiful home wont last! Pets considered on a Case by Case Basis with Aggressive Breed Restrictions

Rental Requirements:
600 Credit Score Minimum
Income 3x Monthly Rent
2 years Rental History Minimum

#3069
Jason@havenrent.com

(RLNE4884994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S Ainsworth have any available units?
610 S Ainsworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 S Ainsworth have?
Some of 610 S Ainsworth's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S Ainsworth currently offering any rent specials?
610 S Ainsworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S Ainsworth pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 S Ainsworth is pet friendly.
Does 610 S Ainsworth offer parking?
Yes, 610 S Ainsworth offers parking.
Does 610 S Ainsworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 S Ainsworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S Ainsworth have a pool?
No, 610 S Ainsworth does not have a pool.
Does 610 S Ainsworth have accessible units?
No, 610 S Ainsworth does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S Ainsworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 S Ainsworth does not have units with dishwashers.
