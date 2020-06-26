Amenities

610 S Ainsworth Available 06/01/19 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with White Picket Fence Close to 6th Ave and Stadium Districts - This 5 bedroom 3 bath updated home is waiting for you! Featuring an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Living, dining, sitting room/bedroom, kitchen, laundry and 3/4 bath all in first floor. The 2nd story features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The attic has been converted into a large bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout both 1st and 2nd stories. The yard features flower beds and is completely fenced in front and back with a white picket fence in the front, privacy fence in back and nice 2 car garage with power. Don't miss out this beautiful home wont last! Pets considered on a Case by Case Basis with Aggressive Breed Restrictions



Rental Requirements:

600 Credit Score Minimum

Income 3x Monthly Rent

2 years Rental History Minimum



#3069

Jason@havenrent.com



(RLNE4884994)