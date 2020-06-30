Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

6039 S. Junett St Available 12/20/19 Come see this Beautiful home in Tacoma! - New pictures coming soon! Stunning 3 Bedroom Home w/ a spacious Kitchen, Large Yard and lots of Charm.



Rent: $1,595.00 and Deposit $1,550.00



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets are permitted.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266708)