6039 S. Junett St
6039 S. Junett St

6039 South Junett Street · No Longer Available
Location

6039 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
6039 S. Junett St Available 12/20/19 Come see this Beautiful home in Tacoma! - New pictures coming soon! Stunning 3 Bedroom Home w/ a spacious Kitchen, Large Yard and lots of Charm.

Rent: $1,595.00 and Deposit $1,550.00

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets are permitted.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 S. Junett St have any available units?
6039 S. Junett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6039 S. Junett St currently offering any rent specials?
6039 S. Junett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 S. Junett St pet-friendly?
No, 6039 S. Junett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6039 S. Junett St offer parking?
No, 6039 S. Junett St does not offer parking.
Does 6039 S. Junett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6039 S. Junett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 S. Junett St have a pool?
No, 6039 S. Junett St does not have a pool.
Does 6039 S. Junett St have accessible units?
No, 6039 S. Junett St does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 S. Junett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6039 S. Junett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6039 S. Junett St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6039 S. Junett St has units with air conditioning.

