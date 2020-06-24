6035 So Lawrence

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home
This classic 2 story, 3 bedroom 1 bath home features an open kitchen, with new refrigerator and stove and an island. There is a wonderful back deck and covered front porch with beautiful stained glass door, original hardwood floors and washer & dryer are included. This home is close to the Tacoma Mall and South Tacoma Way. No Smoking, Small Pets are Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
6035 S. Lawrence St.
Tacoma, WA 98409
Rent $1,455.00/month.
Deposit $1,355.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
(RLNE4725341)