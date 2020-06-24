6035 So Lawrence

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home

This classic 2 story, 3 bedroom 1 bath home features an open kitchen, with new refrigerator and stove and an island. There is a wonderful back deck and covered front porch with beautiful stained glass door, original hardwood floors and washer & dryer are included. This home is close to the Tacoma Mall and South Tacoma Way. No Smoking, Small Pets are Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



6035 S. Lawrence St.

Tacoma, WA 98409



Rent $1,455.00/month.

Deposit $1,355.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE4725341)