Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6035 So Lawrence

6035 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

6035 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home
This classic 2 story, 3 bedroom 1 bath home features an open kitchen, with new refrigerator and stove and an island. There is a wonderful back deck and covered front porch with beautiful stained glass door, original hardwood floors and washer & dryer are included. This home is close to the Tacoma Mall and South Tacoma Way. No Smoking, Small Pets are Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

6035 S. Lawrence St.
Tacoma, WA 98409

Rent $1,455.00/month.
Deposit $1,355.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4725341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 So Lawrence have any available units?
6035 So Lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 So Lawrence have?
Some of 6035 So Lawrence's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 So Lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
6035 So Lawrence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 So Lawrence pet-friendly?
Yes, 6035 So Lawrence is pet friendly.
Does 6035 So Lawrence offer parking?
No, 6035 So Lawrence does not offer parking.
Does 6035 So Lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6035 So Lawrence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 So Lawrence have a pool?
No, 6035 So Lawrence does not have a pool.
Does 6035 So Lawrence have accessible units?
No, 6035 So Lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 So Lawrence have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 So Lawrence does not have units with dishwashers.
