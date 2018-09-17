All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 24 2019

6002 S. Alaska St

6002 South Alaska Street · No Longer Available
Location

6002 South Alaska Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
South Tacoma 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rambler - A quality South Tacoma Rambler!
3 Generous Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Updated kitchen with french doors to deck.
Really roomy garage.
Freshly painted and really clean!
Bonus- House has AC!

RENT: $1795.00

Tenant pays all utilities

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

SCREENING: $50 Per Application

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

PET POLICY: Adult dog considered on a case by case basis. No cats.

The home is located on a large corner lot. Lot may be divided.

(RLNE3480020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

