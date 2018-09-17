6002 S. Alaska St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South Tacoma 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rambler - A quality South Tacoma Rambler!

3 Generous Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Updated kitchen with french doors to deck.

Really roomy garage.

Freshly painted and really clean!

Bonus- House has AC!



RENT: $1795.00



Tenant pays all utilities



DEPOSIT: $1500.00



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



SCREENING: $50 Per Application



LEASE TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



PET POLICY: Adult dog considered on a case by case basis. No cats.



The home is located on a large corner lot. Lot may be divided.



