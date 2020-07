Amenities

recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been completely updated and is move in ready! This home has new double-pane windows throughout, as well as newer appliances, furnace and water heater. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and quartz countertops. Fresh interior paint. Master bath and guest bath have been completely updated. Large level fully fenced backyard with fruit tree and fire pit. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Laundry and half bath off of family room.