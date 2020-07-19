5030 N Visscher St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Location cant be beat!! Walking distance to Point Ruston and Point Defiance. Like New Home that has been Renovated Top to Bottom.. High Efficiency Everything... LED Lighting throughout. Heat Pump for Warm Winters and A/C in the Summer. Brand New Hot Water Tank and Complete Stainless Steel Appliance Set to go with Brand New Kitchen that has Quartz counter-tops and soft close cabinets. Laundry in Unit. Cats & Small dogs are welcome with discussion and for an additional pet fee.