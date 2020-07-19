All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM

5030 N Visscher St

5030 North Visscher Street · No Longer Available
Location

5030 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Location cant be beat!! Walking distance to Point Ruston and Point Defiance. Like New Home that has been Renovated Top to Bottom.. High Efficiency Everything... LED Lighting throughout. Heat Pump for Warm Winters and A/C in the Summer. Brand New Hot Water Tank and Complete Stainless Steel Appliance Set to go with Brand New Kitchen that has Quartz counter-tops and soft close cabinets. Laundry in Unit. Cats & Small dogs are welcome with discussion and for an additional pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 N Visscher St have any available units?
5030 N Visscher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 N Visscher St have?
Some of 5030 N Visscher St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 N Visscher St currently offering any rent specials?
5030 N Visscher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 N Visscher St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 N Visscher St is pet friendly.
Does 5030 N Visscher St offer parking?
Yes, 5030 N Visscher St offers parking.
Does 5030 N Visscher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 N Visscher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 N Visscher St have a pool?
No, 5030 N Visscher St does not have a pool.
Does 5030 N Visscher St have accessible units?
No, 5030 N Visscher St does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 N Visscher St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 N Visscher St has units with dishwashers.
