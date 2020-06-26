All apartments in Tacoma
5018 South K Street

5018 South K Street · No Longer Available
Location

5018 South K Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 OFF FIRSTS MONTHS RENT!!!
Wonderful, perfect 2 bedroom, 3/4 bath updated home! Located near schools and I-5! Home has lots of workspace in the large unfinished basement and attached small one car garage! Huge back yard with an oversized gate so you could park your car/boat/small RV in the back yard. Great deck for entertaining. Interior flooring has a rustic appearance. Arched walkways and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen with granite counters and all new cabinetry and appliances; washer and dryer included. 3/4 bath boasts an oversized shower with perfect lighting. A new ductless heat pump provides air conditioning for hot summer months!**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**Utilities:Electric: TPUWater: TPURefuse: TPUSewer: TPUCable TV: ComcastSchool District: TacomaPets: NegotiableSubject to:$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee$150 Non Refundable Admin FeeTOTAL MOVE IN $3195Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/17/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 South K Street have any available units?
5018 South K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 South K Street have?
Some of 5018 South K Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 South K Street currently offering any rent specials?
5018 South K Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 South K Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5018 South K Street is pet friendly.
Does 5018 South K Street offer parking?
Yes, 5018 South K Street offers parking.
Does 5018 South K Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5018 South K Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 South K Street have a pool?
No, 5018 South K Street does not have a pool.
Does 5018 South K Street have accessible units?
No, 5018 South K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 South K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5018 South K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
