5018 South K Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 OFF FIRSTS MONTHS RENT!!!

Wonderful, perfect 2 bedroom, 3/4 bath updated home! Located near schools and I-5! Home has lots of workspace in the large unfinished basement and attached small one car garage! Huge back yard with an oversized gate so you could park your car/boat/small RV in the back yard. Great deck for entertaining. Interior flooring has a rustic appearance. Arched walkways and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen with granite counters and all new cabinetry and appliances; washer and dryer included. 3/4 bath boasts an oversized shower with perfect lighting. A new ductless heat pump provides air conditioning for hot summer months!**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**Utilities:Electric: TPUWater: TPURefuse: TPUSewer: TPUCable TV: ComcastSchool District: TacomaPets: NegotiableSubject to:$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee$150 Non Refundable Admin FeeTOTAL MOVE IN $3195Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/17/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.