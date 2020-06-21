All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4909 N 24th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4909 N 24th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4909 N 24th St

4909 North 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize. Newly remodeled bathroom with classic new tile on floor and shower. Big open kitchen. Large bedrooms (King Bed in Photo). Well kept hardwood floors. Front porch deck in front is a Trex product. Garage of the back alley way adds tons of storage. Outdoor use-able fireplace on back patio. Dog Run on one side of the house. 685 Credit Score minimum. Gross Income 3x Rent Amount. Pet Fee. Dogs limited by breed, size and age. This is a home to live in for years. NO CATS.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4135980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 N 24th St have any available units?
4909 N 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 N 24th St have?
Some of 4909 N 24th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 N 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
4909 N 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 N 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 N 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 4909 N 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 4909 N 24th St does offer parking.
Does 4909 N 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 N 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 N 24th St have a pool?
No, 4909 N 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 4909 N 24th St have accessible units?
No, 4909 N 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 N 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 N 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus