4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize. Newly remodeled bathroom with classic new tile on floor and shower. Big open kitchen. Large bedrooms (King Bed in Photo). Well kept hardwood floors. Front porch deck in front is a Trex product. Garage of the back alley way adds tons of storage. Outdoor use-able fireplace on back patio. Dog Run on one side of the house. 685 Credit Score minimum. Gross Income 3x Rent Amount. Pet Fee. Dogs limited by breed, size and age. This is a home to live in for years. NO CATS.



(RLNE4135980)