Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4814 S 49th St
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

4814 S 49th St

4814 South 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Available 06/28/19 Beautifully Updated Three Bedroom Single Family Home, Available at the End of June! (Please do not disturb current residents)

Features:
- Updated, 3 bed/1 bath single family home
- Newer bamboo hardwood flooring throughout main living space
- Gorgeous granite tile in the kitchen, entryway, bathroom, and shower
- Fully fenced backyard
- Large deck and space to garden
- Attached garage
- Situated on a 5,100 sq. ft. lot

This home is close to Tacoma Firs Golf Center, multiple restaurants, shopping and retail, with quick access to I 5. Nearby schools included Oakland High School, Mt Tahoma High School, Grey Middle School, Edison Elementary School and several others.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed.
Application fee: $49 pp

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4814-S-49Th-St-Tacoma-WA-98409-3

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

