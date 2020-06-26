Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 06/28/19 Beautifully Updated Three Bedroom Single Family Home, Available at the End of June! (Please do not disturb current residents)



Features:

- Updated, 3 bed/1 bath single family home

- Newer bamboo hardwood flooring throughout main living space

- Gorgeous granite tile in the kitchen, entryway, bathroom, and shower

- Fully fenced backyard

- Large deck and space to garden

- Attached garage

- Situated on a 5,100 sq. ft. lot



This home is close to Tacoma Firs Golf Center, multiple restaurants, shopping and retail, with quick access to I 5. Nearby schools included Oakland High School, Mt Tahoma High School, Grey Middle School, Edison Elementary School and several others.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed.

Application fee: $49 pp



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4814-S-49Th-St-Tacoma-WA-98409-3



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



