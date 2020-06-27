All apartments in Tacoma
4702 North Waterview St
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4702 North Waterview St

4702 North Waterview Street · No Longer Available
Location

4702 North Waterview Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
The Perfect Home for a Stay-cation! View, Privacy, and lots of Space! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,500.00
Available: 7/5/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $3,500.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Circa 90s retro Design, this home has it all, 180-degree views of Commencement Bay, 3-Bedrooms two full baths and 2,500 SqFt. of living space, top floor master suite, 90-foot-long deck with pool and double lot property. Step on the property and forget the busy life activities and enjoy the privacy you deserve. The home also offers a large Recreation room, large laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, 1+ car garage, sport court and large yard to enjoy. Located walking distance from Point Rustons shopping, dining, theaters, and walking paths. Easy commute to Tacoma and I-5.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE2644284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 North Waterview St have any available units?
4702 North Waterview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 North Waterview St have?
Some of 4702 North Waterview St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 North Waterview St currently offering any rent specials?
4702 North Waterview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 North Waterview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 North Waterview St is pet friendly.
Does 4702 North Waterview St offer parking?
Yes, 4702 North Waterview St offers parking.
Does 4702 North Waterview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 North Waterview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 North Waterview St have a pool?
Yes, 4702 North Waterview St has a pool.
Does 4702 North Waterview St have accessible units?
No, 4702 North Waterview St does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 North Waterview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 North Waterview St has units with dishwashers.
