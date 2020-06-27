4702 North Waterview St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

The Perfect Home for a Stay-cation! View, Privacy, and lots of Space! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $3,500.00

Available: 7/5/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $3,500.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Circa 90s retro Design, this home has it all, 180-degree views of Commencement Bay, 3-Bedrooms two full baths and 2,500 SqFt. of living space, top floor master suite, 90-foot-long deck with pool and double lot property. Step on the property and forget the busy life activities and enjoy the privacy you deserve. The home also offers a large Recreation room, large laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, 1+ car garage, sport court and large yard to enjoy. Located walking distance from Point Rustons shopping, dining, theaters, and walking paths. Easy commute to Tacoma and I-5.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE2644284)