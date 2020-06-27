4612 N 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Proctor Neighborhood Centric - Walking distance to Proctor Village and all it has to offer, such as the best Farmer's market in the County. House has been prepped for exterior painting which will be completed by the end of August. This house has the charm of original wood work in great condition. Beautiful original hardwood floors downstairs. Updated kitchen. Laundry in the clean basement. Huge back yard is idyllic, fully fenced with large back patio for barbecues and entertaining. Easy access to the kitchen. Fully foot print basement, that stays dry, for tons of storage and activity. No Cats. Single dog restricted by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete the short form located via the following webpage: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



(RLNE5000363)