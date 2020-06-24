4546 South 7th Street

Amenities
New paint with hardwood floor and tile flooring with cozy fireplace.
Property is located in a vibrant, thriving walkable community between Proctor/UPS & Westslope Tacoma with mix of retail shops from vintage to new, cafes to fine dining & ever Summer people are attracted to annual
Art on the Ave event sponsored by the local business district. Walkable to Sixth Avenue, home to some of Tacoma s iconic business.
New paint with hardwood floor and tile flooring with cozy fireplace.
Property is located in a vibrant, thriving walkable community between Proctor/UPS & Westslope Tacoma with mix of retail shops from vintage to new, cafes to fine dining & ever Summer people are attracted to annual
Art on the Ave event sponsored by the local business district. Walkable to Sixth Avenue, home to some of Tacoma s iconic business.