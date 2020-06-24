All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 20 2019 at 2:13 PM

4546 South 7th Street

4546 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4546 South 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New paint with hardwood floor and tile flooring with cozy fireplace.

Property is located in a vibrant, thriving walkable community between Proctor/UPS & Westslope Tacoma with mix of retail shops from vintage to new, cafes to fine dining & ever Summer people are attracted to annual
Art on the Ave event sponsored by the local business district. Walkable to Sixth Avenue, home to some of Tacoma s iconic business.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 South 7th Street have any available units?
4546 South 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 South 7th Street have?
Some of 4546 South 7th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 South 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4546 South 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 South 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4546 South 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4546 South 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4546 South 7th Street offers parking.
Does 4546 South 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 South 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 South 7th Street have a pool?
No, 4546 South 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4546 South 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 4546 South 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 South 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 South 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
