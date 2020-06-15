Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home. Beautiful floor plan for the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Extra storage space and built-ins through out the home. Great kitchen with nice tall granite tile counters and appliances, tall to ceiling cabinets. The light and bright living room and dining room areas are good entertaining spaces. This is a classic home with beautiful features you must see to appreciate. Here are a few: built-in nooks, coved ceilings, pictures rail, original fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, remodel includes kitchen, double-pane windows, great storage, efficient gas heat & hot water. Private backyard with entertainment-sized deck, lovely home in sought after North End. One car garage with utility sink. Basement storage area. Call for a private showing: Dawnette 253.261.715 or Misty 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591



Terms are 1st Months rent plus refundable Deposit $2500.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500.00 deposit per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527, or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Mobile: (253) 261-7154

Leasing phone - Misty - 206-841-8527

Leasing phone - Reilly - 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



