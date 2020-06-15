All apartments in Tacoma
4409 North 35th Street

4409 North 35th Street · (253) 261-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4409 North 35th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home. Beautiful floor plan for the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Extra storage space and built-ins through out the home. Great kitchen with nice tall granite tile counters and appliances, tall to ceiling cabinets. The light and bright living room and dining room areas are good entertaining spaces. This is a classic home with beautiful features you must see to appreciate. Here are a few: built-in nooks, coved ceilings, pictures rail, original fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, remodel includes kitchen, double-pane windows, great storage, efficient gas heat & hot water. Private backyard with entertainment-sized deck, lovely home in sought after North End. One car garage with utility sink. Basement storage area. Call for a private showing: Dawnette 253.261.715 or Misty 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591

Terms are 1st Months rent plus refundable Deposit $2500.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500.00 deposit per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527, or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Mobile: (253) 261-7154
Leasing phone - Misty - 206-841-8527
Leasing phone - Reilly - 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4035793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 North 35th Street have any available units?
4409 North 35th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 North 35th Street have?
Some of 4409 North 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 North 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4409 North 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 North 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4409 North 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4409 North 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4409 North 35th Street does offer parking.
Does 4409 North 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 North 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 North 35th Street have a pool?
No, 4409 North 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4409 North 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 4409 North 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 North 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 North 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
